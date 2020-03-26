Bolangir: As many as 2043 migrant workers, who returned to Bolangir district from other COVID-19 hit states by train, were screened at the railway station here and asked to remain under home quarantine, official sources said.

According to reports, thousands of bonded labourers from Bolangir district go outside in search of livelihood, every year. According to the district labour department, about 23,000 migrant workers from the district have migrated through 300 labour contractors, this year.

However, 2043 workers who have returned back to the district were asked to remain in home isolation with precautionary measures. The district administration is also monitoring the situation. The workers have been registered through Asha, Anganwadi and ANMs functional in various villages of the district.

Bolangir district administration urged the denizens to be vigilant in dealing with coronavirus infection. People with coughs, colds and fever were asked to seek medical advice from nearby health care centres. Yet there is panic at the rural level, over workers returning from outside the state.

Many people get scared when they hear news on pandemic outbreak of Covid-19 the world over. As of now, no one has shown any symptom of coronavirus. But we are keeping a close watch on them, an official said.

