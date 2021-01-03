Bhubaneswar: As Covid restrictions continue to get relaxed; tourists are wasting no time to make a beeline at the beaches here. The pandemic had put hundreds of small vendors out of business; estimates say around 20,000 families had to struggle for two square meals a day. However, with the new year 2021 here, revelers and small-scale businessmen are hopeful that this year will bring many fortunes to compensate for last year’s loss.

Orissa POST talked to vendors, lifeguards and tourists visiting the beaches here.

Kartika Sahoo, a bhelpuri seller here, said, “For the last 35 years, I had been in this business, it passed from generation to generation. Never in my life had I faced such a situation.” During the pandemic induced lockdown, Kartika was forced to toil as a mason to put food on the table for his family. He breathed a sigh of relief saying, “Thankfully, the crowd is back here and business seems to be as usual.”

For lifeguards G Kartik and Jaga, resident of Bali Dalia Sahi of Puri, the sea seems to be back to life. “The waves were missing the tourists and the tourists were missing this cool breeze, it’s a win-win situation and we hope, we have defeated the virus,” said Jaga. “We are keeping a strict eye on the tourists going into the sea,” said G Kartik.

Many small-time traders pointed out that although there is a Blue Flag category beach, which charges Rs20 per hour, tourists prefer the Puri beach as it does not have such restrictions regarding vendors.

Annie Hota, a tourist from Berhampur, said, “Just a few days ago, if I may recall, there was a mishap at the Blue Flag beach. There are only three lifeguards in a radius of one kilometer. Therefore, my husband and in-laws prefer this beach.”

Nrusingha Dalei, a member of a vendors’ association, MBKB, Puri, said, “We haven’t received any Covid assistance money from the government. It was quite difficult to manage our expenses during the lockdown.” He added that the vendors are abiding by every rule and law and keeping the beach clean. “Under the Swachhata Abhiyan, we dedicate an hour daily to keep the beach clean.”

Chaitali Shome, OP