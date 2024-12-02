Paradip: Twenty-one crew members of cargo ship MV Debi, which has been detained at the Paradip Port’s PCIT berth since November last year following seizure of cocaine worth Rs 220 crore from the vessel, have sought their release citing prolonged detention. On November 26 afternoon, the sailors, all from Vietnam – staged a sit-in demanding their immediate release when the vessel approached the port’s MPB (multipurpose berth) for essential supplies, including water, fuel, and provisions for the crew. According to reports, the sailors, who have been confined to the ship for two years now (one year in sailing and another year in detention), have ceased all operations and remain in the vessel.

A representative from Vietnam had visited Paradip to take stock of the crew members November 28. However, the Customs department reportedly refused him permission to enter the ship. Left with no option, he went back to Vietnam the next day. Sources said the case has become a point of contention for Paradip port authorities, immigration officials, and Customs Department. With no immediate solution in sight, the fate of the vessel and the crew members remain shrouded in uncertainty. For reference, MV Debi docked at the private berth operated by Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) at Paradip Port November 30, 2023.

Following routine Customs inspections and clearance, the loading of cargo onto the vessel commenced. During the process, a crane malfunctioned, prompting the deployment of a mechanic for repairs. While the mechanic was working on the crane, 220 packets of cocaine, valued at an estimated Rs 220 crore, were allegedly found. The discovery was immediately reported to Customs authorities. Since then, the ship has been detained at Paradip Port under the supervision of Customs Department as the investigation into the drug bust continues. The 21 Vietnamese crew members of the ship, anchored 5 kilometers off the coast in the designated anchorage area, continued to remain onboard the ship. The vessel periodically returns to the berth for essential supplies. Sources said the prolonged year-long detention has taken a toll on the crew’s mental health. In June this year, one of the crew members allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the sea.

Meanwhile, PICT has approached the Odisha High Court, seeking relief regarding berth occupancy. The court has directed the ship’s seizure as part of ongoing investigations. The vessel remains under Customs’ jurisdiction while the case unfolds.