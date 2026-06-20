Bhubaneswar: Three days after a young woman from Delhi and her Gujarat-based male colleague were allegedly attacked by a mob in Rayagada district, with villagers mistaking them for child kidnappers, police have arrested 16 people in this connection. According to the police, the victims were travelling from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi, a neighbouring district of Rayagada.

While passing through Kandulguda village under Dhamunipanga panchayat under Kalyansinghpur police station on the night of June 16, they reportedly stopped to ask villagers for directions, the police said. The two victims interacted with village children and allegedly distributed biscuits.

Their activities reportedly triggered suspicion among some villagers, who spread rumours that they were child kidnappers. Soon, a crowd gathered and allegedly assaulted the duo, the police said. “After getting information, our officers rushed to the spot, rescued the two victims and immediately admitted them to a local hospital.

Subsequently, they were shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital and later discharged,” Rayagada SP Raj Prasad told PTI over the phone. The police swung into action and arrested 21 people involved in the assault case, he said. “Further investigation is ongoing, and all other persons involved in the crime will not be spared,” the SP said.

The two victims have been discharged from hospital and are now doing fine, he added.