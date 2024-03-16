Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet Saturday approved the proposal of taking up 21 new and upgraded transmission projects by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited(OPTCL) within 5 years.

The upgradation of the Transmission project will be taken up under phase II of the Odisha Transmission System Strengthening Programme with 30 per cent equity support from the State Government which will be a part of the Chief Minister’s Power Development Programme (CMPDP) from FY 2023-24 to 2027-28.

Official sources said with several new power-intensive industries coming up in the State and growth in overall power demand, the necessity of the creation of a new grid substation and up-gradation of the existing transmission infrastructure was felt.

Accordingly, OPTCL is taking up eight numbers of GSSS along with associated transmission lines which are financially non-remunerative under phase-I of the Odisha Transmission System Strengthening Programme (OTSSP).

To ensure steady and reliable power supply to upcoming industries such as Paradeep Plastic Park, Angul Aluminium Park, Bhadrak Textile Park and Neulapoi Industrial Estate and to augment the existing infrastructure in line with present demand, OPTCL has come up with a proposal to take up six Grid Sub-stations, up-gradation of existing GSS and transmission lines, implementation of SAS (Substation Automation System) which are financially remunerative under phase-II of OTSSP.

The estimated cost of the phase is Rs 1845.76 crore to be met with 30 per cent (Rs 553.73 crore) equity from the State Government and the balance 70 per cent (Rs 1292.03 Crore) will be arranged by OPTCL.

