Angul: A total of 21 returnees from outside the state and the country have been asked to self quarantine, Angul District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty said.

So far, only seven people have been reported to have returned from outside the country to Angul.

Twelve fruit traders are said to have returned to the city from Banaras. Five people from Angul have returned from Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. Two others are said to have arrived in the city March 4 from Finland and Nigeria.

Out of the 21 returnees, 19 have been advised to be self quarantined. Moreover, the Municipal Corporation is also keeping an eye upon them.

A youth of Hemsurpada who had recently returned from Chennai was missing and the whereabouts of another was being tracked during the filing of this report.

On a positive note, no case of COVID-19 has been reported yet.

