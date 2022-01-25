Bhubaneswar: As many as 22 police personnel from different ranks in Odisha have been selected to receive prestigious police medals on occasion of Republic Day-2022.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the names of total 939 police personnel across the country for medals under three categories: Police Medal for Gallantry, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

189 police personnel will be conferred with Police Medal for Gallantry, 88 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 662 Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

According to the Home Ministry notification, nine police personnel from Odisha will be awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry, two will receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 11 will get Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

PNN