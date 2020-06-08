Jammu: Pakistan is trying to push in terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir but alert forces at the borders and the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are foiling all those attempts. This was informed by Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, here Monday. Complimenting the security forces for the successful anti-terror operations, Singh said that in the last two weeks, 22 terrorists have been neutralised.

The top cop said that Pakistan and its terrorist handlers are bent upon disturbing the improving security environment of Jammu and Kashmir by infiltrating terrorists into J&K. He said that forces at the borders are alert and are bravely foiling the attempts of infiltration. Singh added that a number of Pakistani terrorists active in J&K are getting killed. They are also leaving behind incriminating materials that show Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said that during the current year, so far 88 terrorists have been neutralised in 35 operations. Forty persons who were providing direct support to these terrorists have been arrested. He said that 240 Over the ground workers (OGWs) of terrorists have been nabbed for helping the militants by instigating law and order problems and many of them were booked under the PSA.

The DGP said that Pakistan is sponsoring and financing different outfits of terrorists. He said that a large number of social media sites are being used by Pak agencies/handlers to lure the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and the police and intelligence agencies are foiling such attempts.

IANS