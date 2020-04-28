Chhatarpur: As many as 228 migrant workers from Ganjam district stranded in Gujarat’s Surat town for several days without basic necessities are returning to their homes in several buses, Ganjam district administration Tuesday said.

The migrants, who hired four buses on their own for their return journey, will reach the district Wednesday. The returnees have received approval from Surat collector Dhaval Kumar Patel for their travel, a source in Ganjam administration added.

Patel informed his Ganjam counterpart Vijay Amruta Kulange about the journey of Odia migrants.

Ganjam administration has started making preparations to screen the migrants for health issues.

“After the buses touch the district border, the bus drivers will be asked to park the vehicles at Haladiapadar bus terminal near Berhampur outskirts. The district administration will conduct a health screening of all the migrant workers there and swab samples will be collected from those with flu-like symptoms,” Kulange said.

“The migrant workers will be sent to quarantine centres at their respective panchayats for 14 days following the screening,” he added.

Berhampur Development Authority and health team of Chhatarpur COVID cell will help the district administration in monitoring all such programmes.

PNN