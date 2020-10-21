Bhubaneswar: As many as 239 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 63 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 176 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 302 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 21st Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/ouj7F5XJ4g — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 21, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 27,909 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 25,060 have recovered. While there are 2,684 active cases, 144 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,74,181 with the detection of 1,931 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,181. As many as 1,120 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 811 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing. Over 41.59 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state.