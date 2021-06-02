New Delhi: As many as 24 children in Odisha have lost either the breadwinner of the family or both parents since March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court mentioning that as many as 14 children in the state have become orphans while 10 children have lost one parent. The NCPCR submitted that the information has been collected from the Bal Swaraj portal. The Supreme Court had earlier directed all the district authorities to upload the information of children who have been orphaned during Covid-19 pandemic. The district administrations were directed to upload data by May 29.

Significantly, as many as 1,742 children have become orphans, 140 have been abandoned and 7,464 have lost one of their parents across the country post pandemic.

However, the NCPCR alleged that the district administrations have not uploaded complete information of the children who are adversely affected by the pandemic. The NCPCR said that the district administrations in Odisha have uploaded complete information of 12 children (eight orphans and four single parent) while the information of 12 children is incomplete.

The NCPCR opined that the children who have lost either of the parents to Covid-19 are in need of financial assistance and can be entitled to government schemes.

“It is necessary that the children who are living with surviving single parent are given the benefit of government implemented schemes and financial assistance. The financial assistance would ensure that the child could continue his or her education while continuing to live in the same environment,” the NCPCR submitted in the affidavit.

Notably, the SC had May 28 directed the state governments to furnish the latest information about the identification of children who have become orphans post March 2020, either due to the pandemic or otherwise and steps taken for attending to their basic needs.

The apex court’s order came following an application filed by amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal seeking directions in respect of children who are adversely affected due to the pandemic and increased instances of child trafficking, especially of the girl children.

The top court had observed that the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 make it clear that there is an obligation on the part of the authorities to take care of children in need.