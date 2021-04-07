Gurugram: A 24-year-old bar employee, who was returning home after a late night shift was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by five persons when she took a lift in their car from the Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) road, the police said Wednesday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the three accused, who gave her a lift, allegedly took her to Jhajjar district, 50 kms away, where two other men joined and all five allegedly took turns to rape her. The victim was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted till morning.

The accused then threw her out of the car somewhere in Farukhnagar (Haryana) and rode away from the spot. A police team rescued her around 6.35 a.m. Monday after she called for help.

The 24-year-old victim resides in Delhi and works in a Gurugram bar.

In her police complaint, the victim told the police that ‘around 3 a.m. after a late night job shift she was on her way back to home and was waiting for transport on the MG Road opposite Sahara Mall’.

“The three culprits came in a car, stopped near me. I told them I had to go to Dwarka Mod, and they aggreed.

“They told me that they too are going towards Dwarka Mod. When I asked the driver about the other two persons in the car, he said they will get down at IFFCO Chowk. So I boarded the cab. They, however, instead of heading for Delhi, took the cab on the expressway. When I asked where they were taking me, they threatened and molested me. One of the accused told me that they were in the Patoda village in Jhajjar district and took the car to the field and raped me. They then dumped me on the road and sped away,” she said.

“They were calling each other Pankaj, Manoj and Vicky and I am not aware the name of others,” she told the police.

She somehow managed to reach Farukhnagar and informed the police.

After getting the information, a police team from Gurugram reached the spot and rushed her to the hospital for medical examination which confirmed rape.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered against the culprits under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Women police station in Manesar.

The police claimed that the three who drove her have been identified and will be nabbed soon.

“We have recorded her statement. The accused have been identified who are natives of Jhajjar district. We are conducting raids and they will be arrested soon,” said inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO of women police station, Manesar.

