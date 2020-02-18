Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday informed the state Assembly that at least 246 elephants have died in the state due to several factors including poaching since 2016.

Forest and Environment minister BK Arukha said this while replying to a question. He said 246 jumbos died between 2016-17 and 2018-19.

The deaths were mostly due to diseases, accidental electrocution, mishap involving trains and other vehicles and other causes, he said.

The minister said as per the last elephant census carried out in 2017, there were 1,976 elephants in the state with the highest 330 jumbos being reported from the core area of Similipal National Park followed by Dhenkanal (169), Satakosia (147) and Athagarh (115).

Of the total 50 forest ranges in the state, 12 ranges don’t have a single elephant, the minister said, adding that Chandka Wildlife Sanctuary close to Bhubaneswar city has only one elephant.

The minister said elephant conservation projects have been taken up in Similipal National Park and two other such projects in Mahanadi and Sambalpur ranges.

This apart, Arukha said steps have been taken to protect and restore 14 elephant corridors. “New ponds are being dug up in the elephant corridors including sanctuaries and national parks and plant saplings raised to feed the elephants,” the minister said, adding that special steps are being taken for meadow development.

To prevent elephant deaths due to electrocution, the minister said coordination meetings are being regularly held with officials of Energy department. He said railway and road transport authorities are also sensitized against elephant deaths due to accidents.

(PTI)