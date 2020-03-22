Bhanjanagar: As many as 247 returnees from outside state and country have been asked to self quarantine, source in Ganjam district administration said.

So far only three people have been reported to have returned to Bhanjanagar from outside the country while 244 returnees were from outside the state.

Out of the 247 returnees, three people are said to have returned to the city from England, Kuwait and Dubai.

The three have been admitted to the isolation ward in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur due to cough and cold.

It is worth mentioning that, ‘Janata Curfew’, as called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and supported by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is being observed across the state, the residents of Bhanjanagar kept themselves indoors realising the advantages of social distancing in keeping COVID-19 at bay.

On the other hand, as many as 32 patients have been admitted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur while 12 returned home after consultation with medical professionals.

PNN