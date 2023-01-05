Aul: As many as 25 passengers sustained critical injuries after a bus overturned on the roadside after colliding with a Hyva truck at Chhapolia on CuttackChandbali state highway under this police limit in Kendrapara, Wednesday. On being informed, locals, police, and fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The critically injured persons were shifted to Aul, Pattamundai, and Cuttack hospitals. The mishap occurred when the private-run bus carrying around 40 passengers was heading towards Cuttack from Chandbali. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the Hyva truck at Chhapolia, following which the bus overturned leaving at least 25 people injured.

Meanwhile, 21 of the critically injured persons were undergoing treatment at Aul Hospital while one was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. The rest of the injured were undergoing treatment at Pattamundai community health centre. Meanwhile, Aul police registered a case in this connection and launched a probe into the matter