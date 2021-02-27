Sambalpur: As many as 25 students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla town of Sambalpur district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official source informed Saturday.

According to the source, 24 VSSUT students tested positive for the deadly virus Friday and one student tested positive Saturday morning. The COVID-19 situation in VSSUT has triggered panic among students as well as staff members here.

Sambalpur collector Shubham Saxena asked sub-collector and other senior administrative officials in the morning to review the situation at VSSUT hostels.

Notably, 84 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported from different parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Sundargarh district reported a maximum of 10 new COVID-19 cases, followed by nine cases each in Sambalpur and Khurda districts. Likewise, Balasore reported seven new cases, Bolangir six and Cuttack five respectively.

PNN