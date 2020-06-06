Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two doctors when she visited their clinic here for a check-up, police said Saturday.

The incident took place Friday, they said.

A case has been lodged against the two accused — Ashok Kumar, who owns the clinic, and Akhil. The accused are absconding, Station House Officer H S Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman’s family, she had gone to the clinic with her mother and brother Friday. During the check-up, Ashok and Akhil sexually assaulted her, while her family members waited outside the room.

The woman narrated her ordeal to her family after reaching home. Her family members went to the clinic and thrashed the accused. Later, the family lodged an FIR against the two doctors, the police said.

The woman has been sent for medical examination and efforts are being made to nab the accused, they said.

PTI