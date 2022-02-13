Churu: A 25-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by four men who promised to get her work in Rajasthan’s Churu city, a senior police officer said Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Mamta Saraswat said, “The victim was called by four youths to Churu on the pretext of getting work and raped. Then, all the four accused tied her hands and feet and later pushed her from the roof in a state of intoxication. However, the girl’s life was saved as the rope got stuck on a pole.”

After getting the information, the police immediately reached the spot and saved the girl.

“The accused’s medical check-up was done at a government hospital and a case of gang rape has been registered against the youths on behalf of the victim’s statements,” the officer added.