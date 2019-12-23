Malkangiri: Giving a severe jolt to Red Rebels, over 250 of Maoists sympathisers parted ways with them and surrendered before the police at Mahupadar area under Mathili block in this district Sunday.

“A permanent police camp at Mahupadar has recently been opened. And we believe that the administration is also going to provide all sorts of facilities. We have stopped supporting the Maoists because we want development in our region,” they observed, promising they would remain part of the mainstream for the times to come.

Mathili police welcomed them and distributed blankets and clothes among them.

In past days, these villagers used to be dead against the police and work for the extremists. While their decision of returning to the mainstream can be seen as a scalp for the cops, it has definitely dealt a blow to the Maoists because these local people are believed to be their strength.

PNN