Bhubaneswar: As many as 253 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 73 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 180 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 299 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/j01TucJNYa — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 15, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 26,536 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 23,166 have recovered. While there are 3,222 active cases, 127 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,62,011 with detection of 2,470 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,089. As many as 1,462 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,008 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Wednesday tested 42,148 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 39.21 lakh.