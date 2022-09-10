Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 13,29,995 on Saturday as 269 more people, including 39 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The toll remained at 9,184 as there were no new deaths. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 254 infections Friday.

The state now has 1,758 active Covid-19 cases, while 202 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 13,19,000.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.74 per cent as 15,461 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.