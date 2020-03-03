Bhawanipatna: With the Odisha government failing to start the Konark Spinning Mill under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district which has been remained closed for 27 years, the hope of unemployed youths to get jobs has diminished.

Kalahandi is famous for ‘white gold’ (cotton) production. Cotton cultivation was initiated in the district in the 1970s and it brought in new horizons. Over the years, it turned out to be a major cash crop with the soil favouring its production.

Hence if the mill becomes functional there will not be any lack of raw materials. Locals alleged that poor policy execution of the Odisha government is the main reason for the closure of Konark Spinning Mill. If the mill starts to function it will create openings for more than a 1,000 jobs and will reduce unemployment which plagues the district.

They alleged that the Odisha government is taking various measures to attract private investors to the state. However it not doing anything to start the mill even though the requisite infrastructure is in place.

In order to boost the financial condition of the cotton farmers and promote production in the district the state government had established Konark Spinning Mill in 1993. When it was about to start the government backtracked deciding to sell it off. However, there were no takers and since then the mill has remained closed.

Earlier the annual cotton production in the district used to be 10,000 quintals. However, now it has gone up to six lakh quintal per year. Locals said that it would be of great help if the mill is revived.

