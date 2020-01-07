Paradip: As many as 27,000 migratory birds have made Paradeep Phosphate Limited‘s (PPL) plant site their destination this year, claimed a press release issued by PPL Deputy General Manager (Corporate affairs) Sudhi Ranjan Mishra, Monday.

The winged guests were also sighted on the PPL premises last year and their repeat visit to the site this year should be a matter of delight for bird watchers and environment lovers, Mishra said.

As per a census conducted by Rajnagar DFO, more than 27,000 birds of 38 varieties reached the plant site. A new breed called White Eye Pochard was also spotted during the count.

PPL authorities were delighted by the annual visit of the birds and their increased number this year is a testimony to the fact that the plant preserved the environment well.

The team conducting bird census was led by Deputy Range Officer Manas Kumar Das. The forest officials in the team also expressed satisfaction over PPL’s effort to maintain ecological equilibrium and retain peace on the premises to attract the migratory birds, added the release.

PNN