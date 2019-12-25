Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): The Rampur administration has issued notices to 28 people ‘identified for violence’ during last week’s anti-citizenship law protests here. They have been asked to explain their position or pay for damage caused to public and private property, officials said Wednesday.

The notices were issued Tuesday after damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh was assessed across the district by the police and the administration, they said. Police had initially said that the damage incurred was worth around Rs 15 lakh but the final assessment put the figure at Rs 25 lakh, the officials added.

“Notices have been issued to 28 people who have been identified for violence during the protests. They have been given seven days’ time to respond why action should not be taken against them, failing which, proceedings will be initiated to recover money from them for destruction of public and private property,” District Magistrate Aunjaneya Singh told this agency Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man died of a bullet injury here Saturday during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Several locals and policemen were injured, and six vehicles, including a police motorcycle, were torched, according to officials.

So far 33 people have been arrested and more than 150 identified in connection with the violence here, the police said.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had broken out Thursday in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least 17 people dead and moveable and immoveable assets damaged, mostly in arson.

PTI