Bhubaneswar: As many as 281 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 89 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 192 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 315 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 13th Oct 2020(till 9am). pic.twitter.com/T5ehF5slCy — BMC (@bmcbbsr) October 13, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 26,016 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 22,525 have recovered. While there are 3,348 active cases, 122 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,56,937 with the detection of 2,275 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,057. Of the 2,275 new cases, 1,318 were reported from different quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 40,058 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 38.36 lakh.