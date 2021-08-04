Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that 29 cabinet ministers will take oath in the Glass House of Raj Bhavan Wednesday afternoon.

Bommai addressed the press conference from Vidhana Soudha along with the state in charge Arun Singh and maintained that his cabinet would be a mixture of experience and enthusiasm.

He explained that 8 Linagayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 Dalits, 1 Scheduled Caste, 1 Reddy will be in the cabinet and one berth is given to women.

He further stated that, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra’s name is not on the list.

“Party President J.P. Nadda, state in-charge Arun Singh and I have personally conveyed the message to Yediyurappa Ji,” he stated.

The new cabinet is formed after a detailed discussion. “I have discussed in detail with party President and later, it was further discussed by top brass. There was no question of coming under pressure,” he said.

The cabinet is formed as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J.P. Nadda and also with the blessings of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Bommai said.