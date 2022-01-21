Monrovia: At least 29 people have been confirmed dead in a stampede during an open-air church service in Liberia’s Kru Town, a suburb of the capital Monrovia, police said.

The incident occurred late Wednesday when a “gang of thugs” carrying knives attacked hundreds of participants at the religious activity at a beach area, Xinhua news agency quoted Moses Carter, national police spokesman, as saying to reporters here on Thursday.

Carter said 11 children and a pregnant woman were among the victims, adding that there might be more dead casualties among the injured.

One suspect has so far been arrested, the police spokesman said.

In a statement by the Executive Mansion on Thursday, President George Weah said he was “extremely disheartened by the reports of the heavy loss of lives” in the stampede.

According to the statement, full details of the incident were yet to emerge but the police have, however, been mandated by Weah to conduct a full-scale investigation to ascertain whether or not there is criminal culpability.

The Liberian leader also urged the police authorities to ensure the investigation is speedy and thorough, saying that anyone found liable will be dealt with by the law, the statement added.