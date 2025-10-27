Bhubaneswar: A 29-year-old man from West Bengal was arrested by the Odisha Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly duping people of Rs 1.08 crore with the promise of higher returns on investments through an online gaming platform, police said.

The accused was identified as Sugata Majumder (29), a native of West Bengal’s Nadia district, they said.

Earlier, two persons were arrested in connection with the case, they added.

The arrests were made after an investor filed a complaint, alleging that he wanted to withdraw the funds after initial losses, but the accused sought additional money.

Realising he was duped, he lodged a police complaint, police said.

