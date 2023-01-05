Mainpuri (UP): A total of 298 Indian flap shell turtles and Indian softshell turtles have been rescued from Kosma Musalmeen village in Mainpuri district in a joint operation by local police and UP forest officials.

The turtles have been released into the Soor Sarovar bird sanctuary.

According to reports, the villagers saw 10 gunny sacks that were left unattended in a mustard field. After further inspection, they discovered that each of the sacks contained live turtles.

Thereafter, they reported the incident to the local police and the forest department, who rushed to the spot, rescued the turtles and transferred them to NGO Wildlife SOS in Agra for medical observation.

After being deemed fit by the NGO’s veterinary team, the turtles were then released into Soor Sarovar bird sanctuary in the presence of forest officials Wednesday.

The turtles were being illegally transported by smugglers, forest department officials claimed.

Meanwhile, police said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

Ghiraur police station SHO Narendra Pal Singh said, “On basis of the complaint filed by a local resident, an FIR has been lodged against two men who were allegedly involved in the smuggling of the turtles. The case has been registered under sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding men.”

DFO S.N. Maurya said, “The rescued Indian flap shell turtles (Lissemys punctata) and the Indian softshell turtles (Nilssonia gangetica) are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection Act), 1972 and thereby granted the same level of protection as the tiger in India.”

The Indian flap shell turtles and Indian softshell turtles are among the most trafficked turtle species as their meat is a delicacy in some parts of the world and the body parts are used in traditional Chinese medicine.

It is a common belief that turtle shells possess medicinal and healing properties and that consuming the carapace (dorsal section of the shell structure) and plastron (underside) can cure tuberculosis and various skin diseases. However, there is no scientific or medical proof to support such claims.

-IANS