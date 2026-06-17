Lucknow: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here Wednesday.

India, who are leading the series 1-0, handed debut to pacer Prince Yadav, who impressed in the IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants.

However, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will sit out of this match due to a sore left thigh. India has also brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

For Afghanistan, Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami will make their debuts.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.