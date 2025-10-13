New Delhi: India will need 121 runs to complete a 2-0 series sweep after bowling out the West Indies for 390 in 118.5 overs of their second innings on day four of the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

West Indies, who were asked to follow on after being bowled out for 248 and gave India a huge 270-run lead, mounted a spirited fightback led by centuries from John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), along with an unbeaten fifty from Justin Greaves.

Campbell, who hit his first Test century, and Hope, who got a hundred in the format for the first time since 2017, shared a critical third-wicket stand of 177, where application, grit and finesse were the standout qualities.

India’s bowlers toiled through the morning with little success until Ravindra Jadeja broke through by trapping Campbell lbw while trying to play a reverse sweep. Hope found support in Roston Chase, and the pair continued to frustrate the hosts until the second new ball shifted the tide in India’s favour.

Mohammed Siraj, having Hope chop on to his stumps, triggered a collapse for the visitors, as they went from 271/3 to 311/9. Kuldeep Yadav was the chief wrecker by removing Chase and Khary Pierre in the same over and finishing with 3-104. Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two scalps on a pitch offering minimal help for seamers and eventually ended with 3-44.

Just when India seemed poised to wrap up the innings, Greaves and Jayden Seales stitched together a defiant tenth-wicket stand worth 79 runs across 22 overs. While Greaves remained unbeaten on fifty, including hitting three boundaries, Seales contributed a valuable 32, as they stretched the lead to 120 and pushed the match towards day five.

In the final session, Greaves and Seales continued to frustrate India, who commenced with just one slip in place and spread out fields. Seales had two lives when KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel dropped tough chances, even as Greaves reached his fifty. India’s decision to bring back Bumrah paid off when Seales flicked straight to deep square leg to end a stubborn last-wicket stand and West Indies’ spirited innings.

Having been bowled out inside three days in Ahmedabad, West Indies showed character, fight and application in New Delhi to avoid a second successive innings defeat. But India, despite spending exactly 200 overs on the field for three successive days, remains favourites to win, considering a modest target and ample time to chase it down.

Brief Scores: India 518/5 in 134.2 overs trail West Indies 248 and 390 in 118.5 overs (John Campbell 115, Shai Hope 103; Jasprit Bumrah 3-44, Kuldeep Yadav 3-104) by 120 runs

IANS