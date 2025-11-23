Guwahati: All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy remained steadfast, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 131 balls as South Africa reached 316/6 in 111 overs at tea on the second day of the second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium Sunday.

Alongside Kyle Verreynne, not out on 38 off 94 balls, Muthusamy frustrated India’s attack through a composed, unbroken 70-run partnership. The duo appeared largely untroubled against pace and spin and ensured the series experienced its first wicketless session.

Unlike their batting colleagues, who fell on day one to expansive strokes, the duo showed restraint and were content to grind out time against India’s attack. Muthusamy, whose forefathers hail from Tamil Nadu, appeared very assured and composed, acting like a Sensei, scoring mainly through the square of the wicket and ensuring India were unable to make a breakthrough.

He also benefited from fortunate moments, when an outside edge off Jasprit Bumrah fell short of KL Rahul at slip, and later when a missed lbw decision against Ravindra Jadeja was overturned after ball tracking showed a faint edge off the glove.

Resuming from 247/6, Verreynne lifted South Africa past the 250-mark by rolling his wrists to pull Mohammed Siraj for four, before he and Muthusamy found a boundary off Kuldeep. Despite India introducing Ravindra Jadeja into the bowling attack, it failed to produce a breakthrough as Verreynne late-cut him twice for boundaries.

Muthusamy survived a dramatic moment on 48 when he was given out lbw by on-field umpire Rod Tucker while sweeping off Jadeja. The all-rounder managed to turn the decision in his favour as UltraEdge revealed the faintest edge off the glove. Muthusamy went on to reach his third Test half-century off 121 balls and become the first batter in this innings to pass fifty.

Though South Africa added just 69 runs in 29.1 overs of the first session, the resolute defence shown by Muthusamy and Verreynne ensured India’s bowlers were kept at bay as the visitors strengthened their grip on the game.

Brief Scores: South Africa 316/6 in 111 overs (Senuran Muthusamy 56 not out, Tristan Stubbs 49; Kuldeep Yadav 3-72, Jasprit Bumrah 1-43) against India.

