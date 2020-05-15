Beijing: China reported Friday 15 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 asymptomatic ones. The new additions took the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 82,933, health authorities said.

New cases of coronavirus

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), four new confirmed coronavirus case, all locally transmitted from Jilin province, were reported Thursday. China has already imposed strict control measures in Jilin city to halt the spread of the virus.

Wuhan, where six new confirmed cases were reported early this week has not reported any new cases. However, the government will continue its massive drive to test over 11 million of its population. Fears of a second wave of the pandemic have gripped the city as it has also reported 492 asymptomatic cases.

The NHC said 619 asymptomatic cases, including 35 from overseas, were under medical observation. Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but show no symptoms. Symptoms may include fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

Industries reopen

China has opened up the country fully after the coronavirus cases declined. The businesses and factories of the world’s second-largest economy have fully opened and are functioning. China has also restored intercity travel with COVID-19 negative health certificates.

Altogether, 4,633 people have died of the disease in China. The country has so far reported 82,933 cases, including 91 patients still undergoing treatment.

Figures fudged

However, many believe that the figures are fudged. The United States has continuously blamed China for not reporting the exact number of fatalities. The coronavirus disease fires originated from an animal market in Wuhan City. The city itself has reported over 3,000 deaths.

The Chinese government has recently quashed all claims made by the US. It has said that a joint probe can be conducted to find out the exact number of deaths.

PTI