Chhatrapur: Chhatrapur Municipality Chairperson Sarmistha Pradhan passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, Wednesday after a prolonged illness.

She had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past three months.

Pradhan, 36, was elected chairperson of the then Chhatrapur Notified Area Council (NAC) on a BJP ticket March 30, 2022.

During her tenure, the NAC was upgraded to a municipality, making her the first chairperson of the Chhatrapur Municipality.

She is survived by her husband, social worker K. Chandrasekhar Reddy, and their son.

Her death has sparked grief among political leaders, administrative officials and residents of the town.