Cuttack: The CDA Sector-2 police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three aides of notorious Dhalasamanta brothers on charges of seeking extortion from sand ghat leaseholders and private contractors.

The accused have been identified as Ranjita Biswal of Deulasahi, Ranjit Singh of Chandini Chowk and Suchitra Ranjan Mahapatra of Mansinghpatna. Police also seized Rs 1 lakh from the residence of Dhalasamanta brothers.

According to police, Ranjita and Suchitra were controlling the crime syndicate of jailed Dhalasamanta brothers. The duo was involved in tender fixing and extortion in the Silver City.

Police claimed that Ranjita and Suchitra had sought extortion from a sand ghat leaseholder of CDA Sector-11 area recently. They threatened the leaseholder of dire consequences when he refused to pay the money.

The duo along with Ranjit reached the sand ghat Monday night and terrorized the leaseholder and hurled expletives at him.

However, the trio tried to flee the spot when a police team led by inspector Bijayini Singh reached the sand ghat. Police managed to capture Ranjit. Later, police arrested Ranjita and Suchitra, sources said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they used to collect extortion and give the money to the Dhalasamanta brothers’ father. Soon, police raided the gangster’s house at Sector-6 and seized Rs 1 lakh, sources added.

A case has been registered under Section 294, 353, 386, 109 and 34 of the IPC, police said.