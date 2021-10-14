Keonjhar: Three persons were arrested Thursday for their involvement in hurling two country-made bombs at Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi’s car.

The police are yet to disclose the identities of the accused arrested.

Notably, senior BJP leader and Keonjhar MLA Majhi was returning home after attending a labour union meeting Sunday when two bike-borne miscreants had hurled bombs at Majhi’s car near Mandua under the Town police limits. While Majhi had a narrow escape, his vehicle was partially damaged.

Subsequently, he lodged a complaint with the town police station. Majhi had accused local BJD leaders of having orchestrated the attack. Demanding action against the culprits, BJP workers had also staged protests Tuesday.

On the same day, the police released photographs of the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and announced rewards for informers.

Worth mentioning, Rourkela DIG Jay Narayan Pankaj Wednesday had said that the accused had been identified and would be arrested soon.

PNN