Sambalpur: Three police personnel were suspended and a police officer was transferred after a video of them receiving bribe went viral on the social media.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Kanwar Bishal Singh has suspended three police staff and transferred the IIC to the district headquarters.

As per information, a video went viral on the social media wherein three policemen of Jujumara police station were seen taking bribe of Rs 20,000 from one Dutia Chand to solve a forest related case.

When the matter came to the notice of the SP, he deputed Additional SP PK Mahapatra for an enquiry Sunday. The action came after Mohapatra submitted the report.

Based on the findings of the report the SP suspended havildar Biranchi Behera, driver Jagannath Jena and constable Prasant Pradhan and transferred IIC of the police station Lokanath Sahu to the district headquarters.

Singh said, “We have taken action just within 48 hours of the incident. No indiscipline will be tolerated.”

“The action is as part of the zero tolerance policy of the state government in view of the Mo Sarkar initiative,” the SP said.

Sources said Dutia Chand was transporting a few logs of a tree on his bike when the police team saw him and took him to the police station. Police also seized the vehicle. However, Dutia requested the police to settle the matter and not to register any case. But the police demanded Rs 40, 000 which was finally settled at Rs 20, 000.

While Dutia handed the money to police near a betel shop in Jujumara, one of his relatives made a video recording tactfully and later the video went viral on social media.

Soon after the incident, the IIC went to the house of Dutia Chand and returned the money.

UNI