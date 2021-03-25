Sundargarh: In a road mishap Wednesday afternoon, at least 17 persons including two children sustained injuries after two speeding sports utility vehicles (SUVs) collided head-on near Kinjirma Square under Sadar police limits in Sundargarh district.

The health condition of three of the injured is stated to be critical. They have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

According to a source, a Bolero was on its way from Pithabhuin village under Lefripada police limits here to attend a marriage function at Kumutimunda village in the district.

Also read: Koraput doctor leaves broken needle in woman’s uterus during tubectomy surgery

The ill-fated vehicle had 10 persons on board.

Another Bolero coming from the opposite direction hit the first vehicle head-on leading to the mishap. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured, an eyewitness expressed.

On being informed, Sadar police reached the accident site, seized both the vehicles and launched a probe in this connection.

PNN