Koraput: A doctor at Koraput district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Jeypore town left a broken needle in a female patient’s uterus while conducting a tubectomy surgery.

The woman Wednesday narrated her plight alleging that she had to undergo utter misery and run around four hospitals across three Odisha districts for relief. The bizarre incident occurred owing to apparent medical negligence by the doctor, the woman lamented.

Also read: Pipili bypoll: OPCC sends candidate list to AICC for approval

According to a source, the female patient was identified as Sabitri Majhi of Parata village under Nandapur block in the district. She had undergone tubectomy at the DHH March 16. After she complained of severe pain in her abdomen following the surgery, an X-ray was conducted which revealed that a broken part of a needle which was used for stitching the surgical cut has been left in her uterus.

The DHH doctors later referred Sabitri to SLN Medical College and Hospital at the district headquarters for removal of the needle.

Notably, a team of doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack have successfully removed the needle after striving for over two hours. The condition of Sabitri is stated to be stable now.

PNN