Puri: In order to contain any probable spread of Covid-19 as well as to restrict movement of devotees during Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings in Puri, the district administration Friday announced a three-day-long curfew here, which will come in force from July 11.

It is pertinent to mention, Rath Yatra will be celebrated July 12 this year.

The curfew will be imposed from 8.00pm of July 11 (Sunday) till 8.00am of July 13 (Tuesday). Section 144 of CrPC will be clamped in Puri town during the mentioned period and all the entry points to the town will be sealed, an official notification issued in this regard stated.

Besides, the restrictions announced for the town may be extended further if needed.

Police officials who have not been assigned Rath Yatra duty would not be permitted to throng here till July 24, Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahoo informed while briefing media persons.

Notably, as per an order by DGP, no other employees or police officials other than on-duty cops will be allowed entry into Puri town during the period when the announced curfew will remain in force.

Police officials who are not on Rath Yatra related duty may be allowed to come into Puri town, only in case of government-related work, with permission of ADG (Law and order) from the police headquarters.

PNN