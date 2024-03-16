Bhubaneswar: Vagdevi Theatre Festival, a three-day drama extravaganza organised by Citybased Vagdevi Literature Trust, began here at Bhanjakala Mandap, Friday. The inaugural evening featured an Odia play titled Bidroha Nija Biruddhare. Written by Gadadhara Nanda, the play was directed by Pabitra Mohanty. Set on the inner conflicts of human beings, the drama left viewers with some intriguing questions: Is the acquisition of wealth everything in life? Is spirituality worth nothing? Needless to say, the play’s pace held the audience spellbound and kept them on the edge of their seats throughout. Festival director Mamata Tripathy, urging the viewers to enjoy the dramas in large numbers, stated that the Vagdevi Literature Trust will present each day a play with different flavour, emotion, design, and pace. “All the characters in our plays are very intricately crafted. Be a part of the festival to promote Odia language and theatre,” she added.

Among the luminaries, Dharitri and Orissa POST Chief Executive Adyasha Satpathy, Zain Foundation chief Gargi Bhattacharya, noted physician Dr Alok Kanungo, eminent dramatist Satyabrata Rout and storyteller Ajay Swain were present on the occasion.