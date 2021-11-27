Khurda: In a tragic incident of road mishap that took place in the wee hours of Saturday, as many as three persons were killed and nine others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a bus on NH-16 at Belapada Square under Balugaon police limits in Khurda.

According to an eyewitness, the mishap took place when a bus with around 20 picnickers on board was on its way back from Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar. Driver of a speeding truck lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the ill-fated bus thereby killing at least two persons on the spot. Later, one more injured succumbed at the hospital while undergoing treatment, the eyewitness stated.

Also read: Odisha registers 264 new Covid-19 cases; 41 below 18 years

After hearing a loud sound of the smash some locals rushed to the accident site and rescued the injured persons. They were admitted to Balugaon community health centre (CHC) in critical condition. Seven of them were shifted to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) after their health conditions deteriorated.

“Our bus had halted at Belapada Square to let us relieve ourselves. A speeding truck hit the bus hard from behind following which our vehicle skidded off to the roadside field,” an injured expressed.

On being informed, Balugaon police reached the accident site and registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. “The picnickers belong to Gopalpur locality of Ganjam district. They had gone to Ghatagaon to visit Maa Tarini shrine,” an official said.

Halting of vehicles on NH-16 could be a probable reason behind the road mishap. Poor visibility at night due to fog could have also caused the truck driver to go out of control, the police official added.

PNN