Jajpur: Police arrested three people involved in the bomb attack on RTI activist Sarbeswar Behura near Imamnagar under Dhamashala block in Jajpur.

However, police did not disclose the identities of the accused who were produced in court Thursday. According to SP Rahul PR, four bombs were hurled at Behura over a past enmity.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, police had formed a special squad under Jajpur Road SDPO Chinmay Kumar Nayak. All the accused were involved in various illegal activities which came to the notice of the police and the administration.

The accused suspecting that Behura was exposing them, attacked him and two of his friends at Imamnagar March 27 night. Behura was critically injured. “Further investigation to find whether others were also involved in the matter is on.

The identities of the accused will not be revealed as the investigation is still underway,” the SP said. For the last two decades, black stone is being plundered in various parts of Dharmashala, leading to huge loss of revenue for the government.

RTI activist Behura had drawn the attention of the NGT, the High Court and the Lokayukta towards the rampant black stone mining. The administration had assessed the loss due to stone quarrying at Dankari hill at Rs 58 crore.

The NGT had asked the government to recover Rs 25 crore as penalty.

