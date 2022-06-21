Baripada: Three persons were arrested Monday for allegedly killing a 75-year-old tribal woman in Mayurbhanj district last week on the suspicion of practising witchcraft, police said Monday. Champabati Hembram was thrashed to death with a stone when she was asleep in her house at Podagarh village in Jashipur block Thursday night.

Those arrested were identified as Jagannath Tudu, 23, Mangal Hansda, 26, and Samai Hembram, 30, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari told reporters. Samai had suspected the septuagenarian was practising witchcraft, due to which his father and mother died, and his son fell ill. He paid Rs 20,000 to the two others to commit the crime, the SP said. Police have seized the stone with blood stain and Rs 15,000 in cash.