Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three persons after recovering two elephant tusks weighing 8.986 kg from their possession, an official said Sunday. DRI sources said the officials raided a residence in Deogarh and arrested the three accused – Premraj Sahu and Samir Kapardar of Deogarh and Rajesh Kumar of Delhi – late January 26 night. “The vehicle used in carrying the tusks was also seized under the provisions of Section 50(1)(c) read with Section 9 and Sl. No. 83 of Schedule-I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972,” the official said. The illicit trade of ivory tusks and pharynges contributes to the depletion of bull elephants, as they are often poached for their massive tusks, DRI sources said. Elephants, classified as a Schedule I species, are afforded stringent protection under the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972. Engaging in the trade of elephant tusks carries severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to seven years along with fines. The inherent value of a bull elephant extends far beyond monetary considerations. The ecological impact of their existence, including their role in maintaining biodiversity and ecosystem balance, is immeasurable. The DRI said it is committed to combating wildlife trafficking and enforcing the laws that protect endangered species. This operation, DRI sources said, is a testament to its ongoing efforts to curb the illegal trade of wildlife products and preserve the rich biodiversity of the country.