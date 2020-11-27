Puri: 21st century’s first Nagarjuna Besha (warrior attire) of Lord Jagannath and his elder brother Lord Balabhadra at Srimandir’s Ratnasinghasan (bejewelled throne) was inordinately delayed by around three hours owing to a dispute between two servitor groups here, an official said Friday.

The Besha, which was scheduled to begin at 4am and complete by 7am, concluded at 10.15am, sources said.

According to sources, the ‘Pahuda’ ritual of the deities was performed at 1am Friday. What followed was the ‘Dwara Phita’ ritual which was scheduled to be held at 2am, but was delayed by around 45 minutes. While ‘Bhitar Shodha’ was completed at 3.25am, Mangal Alati was done at 3.35am. “After a few other rituals, it was around 4.10am when the special attire, weapons and ornaments like Sri Bhuja, Sri Payara, Nakuasi, Karna Kundala prepared by the Chakrakot Balaram Khuntia at Harachandi Sahi in the Pilgrim City reached the Srimandir,” added the source.

After performance of the ‘Abakash Puja’ at 4.35am, the Besha of the deities began at 4.45am, after a delay of 45 minutes. The Besha had just begun when a row erupted between the Khuntia and Simhari servitors.

“Alleging the presence of excess of Simhari servitors at the sanctum sanctorum, Khuntia servitors raised questions on choosing Simhari servitors for safekeeping of the ornaments. This delayed the Besha rituals,” said the source, adding that the dispute was, however, resolved following the intervention of the temple administration.

The Besha was completed at 10.15am. While Gopal Ballav was performed at 11.05am, Madhyaan Dhupa and Sakala Dhupa were done at 12.25pm and 1.54pm respectively.

Bhogamandap was scheduled to be completed by 1pm. However, it was also delayed and done at 3pm. Similarly, Besha Olagi was scheduled to be held at 2pm but it began at 3.55pm and concluded at 5pm.

The special attire of the deities has been kept at the Niladri Vihar Museum near the West Gate of the Srimandir, added the official.

According to Srimandir chief administrator Krishan Kumar, the delay in Nagarjuna Besha rituals was caused following a dispute between two groups of servitors over a trivial issue. “Will check and ensure all other rituals of the deities are conducted peacefully,” the senior IAS officer said.

District Collector Balwant Singh said that the dispute was resolved mutually. The Collector thanked everyone, including devotees and servitors, for cooperating with the administration in hassle-free conduct of the rare attire of the Lord’s.

The unique ritual

As per the tradition, Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra were decorated with their weapons—wheel, mace and plough for the rare ritual. Besides, decorative pieces made of natural thermocol, tinsel and fabric usually add glitters to the occasion.

Pandemic blues

This year, however, devotees were deprived of witnessing the rare ritual, which is being organised after a gap of 25 years, as the 12th century shrine has remained out of the bounds for people due to Covid-19 pandemic.

From the annals of history

Srimandir records claimed that Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath was held November 26, 1966. The unique ritual was also held in 1967 and 1968. After a gap of 27 years, the ritual was held November 26, 1993. The ritual was last organised at Srimandir November 16, 1994. At least three persons had died in a stampede-like situation on the temple premises during the Nagarjuna Besha ritual of 1993, sources said.