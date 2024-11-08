Bhubaneswar: The Airfield police Thursday arrested three miscreants, including a brother duo, for attacking a man with sharp weapons following a petty fight over inordinate parking Wednesday night. The victim, Prasanjit Samantaray, has suffered serious injuries on his neck and head and is recuperating at a City hospital.

The accused were identified as Julu Samantaray, his brother Banti Samantaray, and their cousin Pintu Samantaray, Airfi eld IIC Sashikanta Rout said. “All the three are habitual offenders who had been booked for over five times earlier, ” he said.

Rout said Wednesday night, the trio had parked their car in the middle of the road near Panchagaon area and was drinking inside. They were also playing loud music, troubling the residents of the area. “Meanwhile, Prasanjit was walking back home after watching open theatre (jatra). He asked the trio to move their vehicle as it blocked his way. However, the trio picked up a fight and attacked him with sharp weapons, which they had kept in boot of the car,” Rout added. Upon hearing the screams, locals informed the cops who took an injured Prasanjit to a hospital. Airfield police have booked the trio under relevant Sections of BNS.