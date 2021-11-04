Bengaluru: Three teenagers, a physically challenged boy and two brothers, from India have been shortlisted for this year’s International Children’s Peace (ICP) Prize, South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu Thursday announced on behalf of the KidsRights Foundation.

Muhammad Aasim is a 15-year-old physically challenged boy from Kerala, who is inspiring youngsters with disabilities around the world to continue their education. Christina Adane is a 18-year-old girl born in the Netherlands to Ethiopian parents, and now living in the UK, who has made a name for herself fighting food injustice. Vihaan, 17, and Nav Agarwal, 14, are two brothers from Delhi, who are committed to reducing pollution, at a time when the eyes of the world are on the COP26 Climate Change Conference.

The three finalists have been shortlisted by a panel of experts from over 169 nominees from 39 countries, reflecting the impact and significance of a global recognition that offers the winner a worldwide platform of hundreds of millions to promote their work.

Announcing the finalists, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, patron of the ICP Prize said: “This year’s finalists are worthy of any in my 13 years as Patron of the International Children’s Peace Prize, the world’s definitive youth prize with so many famous previous winners. What magnificent examples this year’s finalists are to youngsters, and indeed people of all ages around the globe. They show, through their values and determination, just what children can achieve in campaigning to improve the rights of others worldwide.”

The hybrid ceremony will take place on November 13 in the Hall of Knights in The Hague, and livestreamed so that the winner’s message can reach a global audience.

Each year the prize has been awarded by a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and in 2021 Kailash Satyarthi, the 2014 recipient, will declare the winner of the Nkosi statuette along with a study and care grant for him or her to obtain an education.

The recipient will also receive a project fund of 100,000 euros, half of which will go to the winner’s theme, with half invested by KidsRights in other projects of other young changemakers fighting for children’s rights.

The International Children’s Peace Prize was launched in 2005 during the World Summit of Nobel Peace laureates in Rome, chaired by Mikhail Gorbachev. It is awarded annually to a child who has made a significant contribution to advocating children’s rights and improving the situation of vulnerable children such as orphans, child labourers and children with HIV/AIDS.

The prize is an initiative of Marc Dullaert, Founder and Chairman of the KidsRights Foundation, an international children’s rights organisation based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

IANS