Berhampur: Some uninvited guests, who attempted to steal the bride’s gold necklace at a marriage ceremony in Balipindi Sahi under Buguda block in Ganjam district, were thrashed black and blue by the family members present.

According to reports, Chitrasen Nayak’s marriage reception party was organised in a stadium premises Saturday night where three inebriated youths sneaked in and tried to steal the bride’s gold necklace in the pretext of taking selfies with the couple. However, some family members managed to catch the youths and gave them a sound thrashing.

On being informed, police reached the spot around 11:30 pm and rescued the miscreants from the angry mob. Later, police took the trio into custody for interrogation.

The accused were identified as Jitendra Pradhan, Sameer Pradhan and Tutu Pradhan from Nagiri village of Motabadi panchayat, the police said.