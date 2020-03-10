Dhenkanal: Three youths were killed Tuesday after the bike they were riding on collided with a tree near Chhanabalua locality at Kapilas road in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Sahoo of Lochapalli village under Sadar police limits, Subrat Saswat Rout of Rameswarpur and Brahmanand Dehuri of Kaimati village.

Eyewitnesses said that one of the youths was driving the two-wheeler at high speed and was proceeding towards the Kapilas temple here en route to their friend’s home. However, the driver lost control and the bike crashed into a tree killing the three on the spot.

Locals took the youth to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) by a 108 ambulance. However, they were declared dead on arrival.

Police officials reached the spot soon after the accident and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN